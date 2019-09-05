World's Fastest Shed Powered by Audi RS4 V-8 Engine Is Now Available on Airbnb
According to Guinness World Records, the garden shed can achieve a top speed of 80 miles per hour.
Fancy a thrilling ride in a shed? If you are, for some odd reason, you can now live out your wildest dreams out in the U.K. courtesy of a V-8-powered garden shed. According to the Guinness World Records, this boxy structure on wheels is officially the fastest garden shed in the world, being able to reach a top speed of 80.67 miles per hour courtesy of a 4.2-liter unit plucked from an Audi RS4.
With the release of the 2020 Guinness World Book of Records around the corner, Airbnb is offering its customers 15 unique experiences with current record holders around the world. One such record holder is a guy named Kevin Nicks, who is the legal owner and operator of the shed. And if you've got $150 and some time to kill, we highly suggest checking out the listing.
Much to our disappointment, you can't actually spend the night in the world's fastest shed (bummer!), but Nicks is offering a three-hour tour of the shed that includes a chat over coffee, and a ride-along in the brown beast. Although the Shed is road-legal, Kevin can only take one passenger at a time because despite its large size there are only two seats available.
Truth be told, a rolling shed falls pretty low on the list of things we would do with an Audi V-8, yet here we are. When we first covered this thing back in 2017 it was sporting a 2.8-liter engine with just 200 horsepower, so it seems that Nick's been busy upgrading the Shed. The hand-built machine has covered 34,000 miles and has set the world speed record for sheds. Also, it’s probably fair to say that most people didn’t know that was even a thing until now.
Still, the spectacle of a shed that drives is quite amazing, made even more outlandish by the fact that this shed has a top speed of 80 mph. The Guinness World Record holder has also raced a helicopter, but Kevin says his biggest source of enjoyment has come from all the great people he’s met along the way.
h/t: Daily Mail
