Watch This Honda Lawn Mower Hit 100 MPH in Just 6 Seconds, Break Guinness World Record

The engine in the back of this thing makes 189 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque. Weighing around 308 pounds, this piece of lawn equipment boasts a better power-to-weight ratio than the mighty Bugatti Chiron. It observed an average zero to 60 time of 3.26 seconds and topped out at 151 mph.

Piloted by stunt driver and racer Jess Hawkins, Honda's sophomore Mean Mower was launched twice in opposing directions within an hour to get an average time—similar to that time Koenigsegg sent an Agera RS down a Nevada highway in both directions to prove it was the fastest car in the world. In order for the record to be official, the Fireblade-powered lawnmower also had to 'intrinsically look like a lawnmower' and prove that it could actually, y'know, cut grass.

In the interest of journalistic integrity though, we'd like to call on Honda to loan us the Mean Mower for a spot of yardwork, er, independent testing. How does this weekend sound?