600-HP Audi RS6 Avant Super Wagon Teased Ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

Indeed, the engine propelling the RS6 Avant prototype seen in the above video is reported by Autocar to be a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 of similar specification to that seen in the Lamborghini Urus. The British publication claims that this engine will produce 605 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which it'll propel forward through a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive.

Combined with a weight reportedly reduced by 80 kilograms (176 pounds), the new RS6 Avant's zero to 60 time reportedly dips into the mid-threes, putting it perilously close to a 2019 Bentley Continental GT convertible. Its top speed, owing to aerodynamic enhancements, is reported to reach as high as 193 miles per hour.

An Audi spokesperson confirmed to The Drive in February that selling the RS6 Avant in the United States wasn't out of the question, and said that a decision regarding the model's availability in the Americas would come soon. When contacted for an comment on Audi USA's plans for the model, the spokesperson had no update to offer.