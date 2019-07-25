2020 Audi S6 Sports Sedan Debuts With 444-HP, Twin-Turbo Mild-Hybrid V-6

Audi has revealed the 2020 S6 that's headed to America, and unlike the one destined for Europe, it won't be powered by a diesel engine. Using a gas-powered, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, Germany's latest sporty executive four-door boasts 444 horsepower, almost as many pound-feet of torque (443 to be exact), and can do zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds. That's a lot of fours.

Power travels through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system here can send anywhere from 30 to 85 percent of the torque to the rear axle, with 60 percent being the default under normal driving conditions. An optional sport differential can also distribute power going to the rear between the left and right wheels—and even send nearly all of the twist any one of them—making the S6 a more willing corner-carver.

As expected, the S6 differentiates itself from the A6 with different bumpers, a double-slat grille, quad exhausts, S badging, and door mirrors covered in aluminum. Twenty-inch wheels are standard while 21s are available as an option. A black appearance package can have the mirrors and wheels finished in black and dark "anthracite" gray, respectively.

While we're sure the new S6 will be more than enough car for most, what we're really interested in is the upcoming RS6 Avant that's surely coming soon to Europe and, according to previous reports, just might be finally coming to the U.S.

The 2020 Audi S6 will start at $73,900 before destination.