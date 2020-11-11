Audi Design Students Imagine the Ultimate RS6 GTO Racing Wagon

The new RS6 concept wears the GTO badge as a tribute to 1989's Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO, which packed what the brand called the most powerful five-cylinder works engine in motorsport. The German race car's 2.2-liter aluminum five-cylinder featured a single KKK turbocharger to develop 720 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and a healthy 531 pound-feet of torque at six grand.

As for the RS6 Avant this concept is based on, it's not quite a racecar but it can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. It'll also hit 189 mph when equipped with the optional Dynamic package thanks to its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Sadly, there's no manual transmission available to match the feel of the 90 Quattro, but the standard eight-speed automatic should do just fine handling the 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.