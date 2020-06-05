Come On and Bring the Family to This Audi RS6 Avant vs. Lamborghini Urus Drag Race

With the weeks feeling more like months lately, do you really need an excuse to spend ten minutes watching two six-figure luxury cars battle it out down an empty runway? We didn't think so. Let's meet the contenders. In one corner, we have the Audi RS6 Avant, Germany's latest super wagon that has enough speed, style, and utility to satiate the needs of an Endgame dad-era Tony Stark. In the other corner, we've got the slightly ridiculous and hot-selling Lamborghini Urus, an SUV that'll hopefully bankroll future Performantes and Squadra Corse hypercars.

Believe it or not, they both sit on parent company Volkswagen's MLBevo modular architecture and are both powered by twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8s paired to eight-speed autos and all-wheel drive. The Lambo, however, makes 641 horsepower while the RS6 puts out 591 and, obviously, sits higher. The other, of course, looks like a Lamborghini while the Audi is a touch more understated. The Audi's wagon form, meanwhile, is about 300 pounds lighter and should cut through the air a little easier.

According to their respective manufacturers, both cars will hit 62 mph in 3.6 seconds but cars are driven on the tarmac, not paper, and out in the real world things aren't nearly as close.