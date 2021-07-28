YouTuber Says Audi Scolded Him for Using RS6 Loaner in Flood Relief Efforts

"I am happy that Audi as a company is taking initiative to help the affected financially. I am also grateful for the fact that I was able to enjoy the car for the rental agreement period and to help out many people in need," Charoudin said, speaking to The Drive. "I asked one of my PR contacts if I could have a replacement car or if they would like to contribute in another way to this situation, but unfortunately I've got a totally unexpected reply which made me really sad."

Charoudin went on to say that just because one Audi employee didn't see the big picture doesn't mean the whole company should be forsaken. "The majority of Audi and Audi Sport employees loved what I was doing with the car and if there would have been any real red flags, I'm sure they would have ended the rental agreement prematurely," he said. "Over the last 24 hours, I've received lots of praise from various international Audi employees and key players saying that they loved seeing me do what I was doing. And I would have loved to continue doing so."

As far as official statements from Audi go regarding the situation, none have emerged yet. We contacted the German automaker for comment, but as of publishing, we haven't heard back.

Ironically, where one automaker failed to grasp the entire scope of a situation, a different one stepped in to make it right. In another video uploaded by Charoudin, Ford Germany—based out of nearby Cologne—donated three Transit vans to Apex Nurburg for three months to allow the company to continue its support efforts in earnest. In fact, a representative of the automaker says in the video embedded below that the company is donating somewhere around 50 vehicles to those who need them in the area. "Use them," the spokesperson said. "Don't worry what condition they come back in."