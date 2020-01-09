This Tube-Frame, Carbon Fiber Merkur XR4Ti Widebody Is Cheaper Than a Nissan Versa

In the bare-bones, all-business interior, there's even more carbon fiber, a metal Kirkey racing seat and an AIM MXL dashboard instrument panel. Everything about this is ready for the track, provided it meets all of your local organizers' safety requirements.

Oh, and did we mention that it's currently street-legal? The Kentucky plates in the ad's photos aren't just for show. Seller Gene Young notes that it also comes with a clean title. It can be much easier to make a fuel run or head to a shop when you can just drive your track car there.

Best of all, the most insane XR4Ti ever is up for sale for just $12,000 on Facebook (with even more photos!) here. Act fast, as the listing already says "pending," but no matter who the lucky buyer is, they're getting a hell of a deal. Custom carbon fiber parts can drive up the price of a build fast, even if you try to make your own at home. Add to that a clean title on a true classic and you have an absurd but functional car that we all envy.