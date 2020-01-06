This Pristine 1990 Nissan NPT-90 Prototype Racer Can Be Yours for an Undisclosed Amount

With driving season several grueling months away, you have a lot of time to start planning your next vehicle purchase. Perhaps instead of a standard-issue road car, you're planning on something a bit more serious. Maybe a highly successful Nissan prototype racecar, at that. To scratch that itch, there's 1990 Nissan NPT-90 for sale at the storied Canepa Motorsports—just prepare to pay a pretty penny.

The NPT-90 was the result of Nissan's efforts to cement itself as a serious contender in the IMSA GT Championship series. Factory-supported Nissan racing team Electramotive Engineering had campaigned the Porsche 962-killing GTP ZX-Turbo in the late 1980s but lacked funding to develop a successor to its aging prototype racer. Although Porsche was in its rearview, Nissan knew that Jaguar and Toyota were gearing up to take their turns on the podium, and a new car was needed to maintain the top spot. So, the division was re-branded to Nissan Performance Technology Incorporated (NPTI), resources were reallocated, and a more contemporary GTP design was sketched out to replace the ZX's doorstop-like silhouette.