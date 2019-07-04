Live Out Your Wildest Racing Fantasies With This Porsche 962 Prototype

When they're not building 800-horsepower Porsche 959s, Northern California-based Canepa sells cars that make even the finest Stuttgart collectors go nuts. And right now, it is offering something even more special: a Coca Cola-liveried Porsche 962, which is one of the most recognizable Porsche race cars of its era.

This iteration of the Porsche 962 was created to adhere to the IMSA's new Grand Touring Prototype class standards (similar to the Group C Le Mans class). Essentially an update to the Porsche 956, the 962 sported a longer wheelbase to move the pedal box further back from the front wheels, a steel roll cage mated to its aluminum chassis, and a single turbocharger to replace the now-banned twin-turbocharger setups.

This 1984 car, chassis 962-102, is one of 16 factory-built, privateer-delivered examples created for IMSA's new rules. In all, it's one of just 91 Porsche 962s ever built. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.8-liter flat-six and features a five-speed manual transmission.