Seven of Porsche’s Most Iconic Racing Prototypes Are at The Petersen Right Now

The Petersen Automotive Museum has done it again, teaming up with event organizers Luftgekühlt to create a seven-car display of some of the most iconic 956s and 962s ever produced. You might remember the “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop―The Ruf Gallery” that opened back in May; this “Prototype Giants” display has rotated into the vault in its place.

Cars on display include the 1989 Rolex Daytona 24-winning Miller High Life/BF Goodrich 962, a factory Rothmans 962C driven by Jacky Ickx and Jochen Mass, a Leyton House 962C built by Kremer, the Hurley Haywood-driven 0123/Art 962C, A.J. Foyt’s Copenhagen 962, and the Coca-Cola livered 962 driven by Bob Akin and Hans Stuck.

The majority of these Porsches have continued to compete regularly in vintage races after retirement from dominance on the big tracks. 

Jim Chapman designed chassis 962-108C, the base for the Jim Busby Racing/Miller High Life Porsche 962. Chapman used aluminum honeycomb bonded between aluminum sheet construction; it was notably strong and created a platform to host its six-cylinder, horizontally opposed, turbocharged, fuel-injected, intercooled monster. It won the 1989 SunBank 24 at Daytona with Bob Wollek, John Andretti, and Derek Bell driving, then it went on to secure the Porsche Cup USA.

A 700+ horsepower air-cooled single turbo flat six-cylinder engine sits on chassis 962-HR003, otherwise known as the Brumos Racing/Copenhagen Porsche 962. Driver A.J. Foyt purchased it and signed Brumos Racing to manage it, engaging drivers Hurley Haywood, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr, and Elliott Forbes Robinson to pilot the 962. In the 1988 season, it raced eight times, including Daytona, Sebring, Miami, and Palm Beach.

Hurley Haywood was also a driver for the Team Schuppan/Team 0123 962C, along with Wayne Taylor, James Weaver, Roland Ratzenberger, Scott Brayton, Johnny Herbert, Bob Wollek, Rickard Rydell, and Eje Elgh. Powered by a flat six-cylinder, 3200cc turbocharged, 750 bhp engine, it placed third at the 1992 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Want to rake your eyes over these beauties? You can catch them at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles until November 19 of this year.

