Seven of Porsche’s Most Iconic Racing Prototypes Are at The Petersen Right Now

The Petersen Automotive Museum has done it again, teaming up with event organizers Luftgekühlt to create a seven-car display of some of the most iconic 956s and 962s ever produced. You might remember the “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop―The Ruf Gallery” that opened back in May; this “Prototype Giants” display has rotated into the vault in its place.

Cars on display include the 1989 Rolex Daytona 24-winning Miller High Life/BF Goodrich 962, a factory Rothmans 962C driven by Jacky Ickx and Jochen Mass, a Leyton House 962C built by Kremer, the Hurley Haywood-driven 0123/Art 962C, A.J. Foyt’s Copenhagen 962, and the Coca-Cola livered 962 driven by Bob Akin and Hans Stuck.