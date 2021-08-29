Seven of Porsche’s Most Iconic Racing Prototypes Are at The Petersen Right Now

A 700+ horsepower air-cooled single turbo flat six-cylinder engine sits on chassis 962-HR003, otherwise known as the Brumos Racing/Copenhagen Porsche 962. Driver A.J. Foyt purchased it and signed Brumos Racing to manage it, engaging drivers Hurley Haywood, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr, and Elliott Forbes Robinson to pilot the 962. In the 1988 season, it raced eight times, including Daytona, Sebring, Miami, and Palm Beach.
Hurley Haywood was also a driver for the Team Schuppan/Team 0123 962C, along with Wayne Taylor, James Weaver, Roland Ratzenberger, Scott Brayton, Johnny Herbert, Bob Wollek, Rickard Rydell, and Eje Elgh. Powered by a flat six-cylinder, 3200cc turbocharged, 750 bhp engine, it placed third at the 1992 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Want to rake your eyes over these beauties? You can catch them at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles until November 19 of this year.
