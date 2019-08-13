1987 Porsche 962 IMSA GTP Sells for Tear-Inducing $960,000 at Auction

A few weeks ago we featured a lovely 1984 Porsche 962 sports racing prototype for sale from Canepa, campaigned in period by Bob Akins Racing. If that wasn't enough to get Porsche Werks fans excited, another Akins-raced, Coca-Cola-liveried 962 has just sold for $960,000 on Bring a Trailer.

This 1987 Porsche 962 IMSA GTP, chassis 962-C04, features the iconic Coca-Cola livery, distinguished by the red and black Paradyne and Yokohama sponsor colors of its day. It's notable for its Jim Chapman-designed tub, an improved monocoque chassis that's far better than the Frankensteined aluminum sheet metal chassis of older 962 bodies. Paired with a 3.2-liter turbocharged flat-six and a five-speed manual gearbox, this 962 was a force to be reckoned with in the right hands.