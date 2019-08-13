1987 Porsche 962 IMSA GTP Sells for Tear-Inducing $960,000 at Auction
This Coca-Cola-clad sports prototype was driven by the likes of Hurley Haywood and Vern Schuppan.
A few weeks ago we featured a lovely 1984 Porsche 962 sports racing prototype for sale from Canepa, campaigned in period by Bob Akins Racing. If that wasn't enough to get Porsche Werks fans excited, another Akins-raced, Coca-Cola-liveried 962 has just sold for $960,000 on Bring a Trailer.
This 1987 Porsche 962 IMSA GTP, chassis 962-C04, features the iconic Coca-Cola livery, distinguished by the red and black Paradyne and Yokohama sponsor colors of its day. It's notable for its Jim Chapman-designed tub, an improved monocoque chassis that's far better than the Frankensteined aluminum sheet metal chassis of older 962 bodies. Paired with a 3.2-liter turbocharged flat-six and a five-speed manual gearbox, this 962 was a force to be reckoned with in the right hands.
Like its four-year-older cousin chassis 962-102, the car was raced in the Group C-inspired IMSA Grand Touring Prototype class by Bob Akin Racing with endurance racing icons Hurley Haywood, Vern Schuppan, and James Weaver behind the wheel. This car doesn't have the same racing pedigree as 102, however, having only raced three times—placing fifth at Road America 500 Miles, eighth at Columbus 300 Kilometers, and finally failing to finish at the Camel Grand Prix of Southern California.
Chassis C04 was pulled out of action right after its third race and was finally restored in 2002, and has spent much of its retirement at historic racing events like the Classic 24 Hours of Daytona, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, and Rennsport Reunion.
Sold to a private buyer as part of Bring a Trailer's new Premium service, this 962 may have gotten away, but there's still a chance that you'll be able to catch it at the next historic endurance race. With Monterey Car Week in full swing and the Porsche Werks Reunion happening on Aug. 16, perhaps you'll be able to see this car sooner than you think.
