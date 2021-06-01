James Dean's Infamous 'Little Bastard' Porsche Transaxle Sells for $382,000

The transaxle salvaged from James Dean's Porsche 550 Spyder has found its new owner. The curio plucked from the remains of the movie star's last ride recently landed on Bring a Trailer, where it sold for an astonishing $382,000—as much a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and 911 GT3 combined. Despite its intended use as a gearbox, the transaxle won't be used to power one of the few remaining Porsche 550 Spyders that exist today. Instead, the new owner will use the part as a showpiece in a museum to outline Little Bastard's infamous history.

via Bring a Trailer

When enthusiasts first saw the Porsche 550 Spyder transaxle land on Bring a Trailer, it was obvious that the part would bring a rather astonishing price. After the hammer dropped, the winning bidder revealed that it was purchased not for another car, but to be put on display in a Las Vegas museum. The winning bidder turned out to be none other than Zak Bagans, the documentary filmmaker and paranormal investigator featured prominently on The Travel Channel in the mid-2010s. He also happens to own Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas which earns its notoriety by displaying unique pieces of the occult. Now, the horror-themed museum will feature the transaxle alongside other infamous automobiles like Jack Kevorkian's 1968 Volkswagen Transporter van, and David Koresh's 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. “To own the only known piece of what’s probably the most famous cursed item in the world and be able to display it at The Haunted Museum for all to see is like striking gold as a collector of the macabre and haunted,” Bagans told the Las Vegas Review. “I’ve been drawn to the curse of ‘Little Bastard’ for years, and I about died when I heard the actual transaxle was in auction.” Bagans said that he didn't know how high the bidding would go for the supposedly cursed relic, but it knew one thing for sure: he would own it.

via Bring a Trailer