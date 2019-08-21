This 64-Year-Old Aircooled Porsche Engine Was Bid to $220,000 and Didn’t Sell

While Bring a Trailer is known for selling some of the most unique and interesting automobiles on the market, this recent listing is even rarer. It's a 1955 Porsche Type 547/1 Fuhrmann Four-Cam, which was bid to $220,000—or about as much as a well-equipped 911 GT3 RS—and didn’t sell.

The Type 547 engine is best known as one of former Porsche CEO Ernst Fuhrmann’s greatest accomplishments and for its placement in the Porsche 550 Spyder, among many other famous high-performance Porsches of the 1950s, including the 904. It was intended to rival other high-spec powerplants from the likes of Ferrari, Maserati, and Jaguar who, at the time, just revealed its legendary straight-six. But this specific 547/1 is one of the later updated motors, which served duty in a pre-A 356 Carrera 1500 RS Speedster originally.