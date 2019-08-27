Street-Racing Mercedes-Benz Flips in Dramatic Fashion While Fleeing Police

Dashcam footage from pursuing police car and an innocent motorist caught the moments when the driver of a late-model Mercedes-Benz C-Class lost control when attempting to maneuver around a couple of vehicles while fleeing police. As expected, the maneuver didn’t end well, as he clipped a center sidewalk divider and ricocheted off another motorist’s Ford Fiesta before coming to a rest.

According to the Sunday Times, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz is Jamil Khan from Birmingham, U.K. Local authorities released the video that captured the moments leading up to the accident, which includes an attempt to pull over the vehicle during a routine traffic stop just minutes prior.

According to police, officers originally spotted the 35-year-old racing a white BMW from a red-light intersection minutes earlier. Khan was also seen pulled over on the wrong side of the road, facing the wrong direction, seemingly dropping off another passenger in the middle of Birmingham’s city center. That’s when police attempted to approach Khan for the traffic stop. The C-Class is then seen speeding off into the distance with the police car in pursuit for a few minutes before the accident.