$1.2M Porsche 962C Owner Threatens Legal Action Over Crash Video: Report

Crashing on a track is as humbling as it is horrifying, especially if it happens in something expensive, and proves you spent more on your car than on your driving skills. If you want to save face, though, the worst thing you could do is try to get footage of the crash wiped from the internet, as the driver of a Porsche 962C wrecked at Spa-Francorchamps is allegedly trying to do.

The video in question was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday by channel Auto Addiction, which filmed the Porsche as it traversed the chicane and entered the pit straight. Under acceleration, its driver lost the rear end and speared into the pit wall—not especially hard, but enough to destroy the front end. The cameraman told The Drive he rushed to check if the driver was alright, before filming the wrecked race car being loaded onto the circuit's flatbed, and its driver gathering some of the wreckage.