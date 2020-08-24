Dashcam Catches Honda Dealer Tech Calling Customer an 'Asshole,' Delaying Car on Purpose

Folks who have been around the block once or twice usually know better, but sometimes there's a certain peace of mind that comes with bringing a car to an authorized dealership for maintenance, rather than an independent shop. I mean, who else would be better equipped to take care of your vehicle than the same folks who sold it to you, right? They represent an entire car company, no way they'd risk their professional reputation playing games, no?

As it turns out, that's not always the case. Shocker.

Gabriel Rendon took to Facebook to tell the story of how he allegedly drove his Honda to San Antonio, Texas' Northside Honda this past Saturday looking to get a simple oil change. When the dealership took the car in, it allegedly told Rendon that the car also needed new transmission and brake fluids, as well as a new battery. Despite Rendon allegedly telling the service advisor that he only wanted the oil change this weekend and that he'd "come back in a couple of weeks to get the rest done," the dealership allegedly went ahead and did all of the work regardless, and slapped Rendon with a $480 bill.

"I told them that I specifically said to only do the oil, and after arguing for a while [after the fact] they ended up deciding to take the new battery back and put my old one back in," Rendon wrote on Facebook. "So they took my car to the back and I ended up waiting for almost an hour for them to put my old battery back and I wondered why it took an hour to put my battery back. Well, this is why."

Beware: there is some language in the video that is NSFW or children.