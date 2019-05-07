Dash Cam Catches Dealer Employee Learning How to Drive Stick in Customer’s Ford Focus RS

But that's not all. The learner repeatedly revs the engine in neutral by mistake. At one point, the learner takes a rather hearty romp in first, bringing the car near the end of its rev range.

"Don't redline it. If you blow this car we both gonna have to pay for it." says the teacher during the video. "It's new so you don't gotta worry about it."

Zwolinski found the footage of his car being used as a learning tool on April 27. He presented the footage to the dealer who reportedly profusely apologized and promised to have a higher-up at the dealership review the video and reach out to Zwolinski directly. Unfortunately, no call was ever returned to the vehicle's owner. After a week of attempts to reach the dealer via phone and email, Zwolinski decided to post the video online and received an overwhelming amount of support from the online car community.

"This is very unprofessional and untrustworthy," Zwolinski told Jalopnik in a statement. "They assure you everything will be great and then do whatever they feel like with a $50,000 car that doesn’t even belong to them. If I didn’t have a dashcam I would have never known what really happened.”

The dealer's online presence is also taking a beating since the video was posted. Its Google Reviews alone have taken on a flurry of negative comments, beginning with one reviewer telling the dealership to replace the clutch in the car the mechanics "used for driving school".

While nothing will repair the trust between dealer and customer, the dash cam in the car will prove to be a great resource for the owner to plead his case for a replacement clutch.

For everyone reading this, it's yet another opportunity to stress the importance of a dash cam.