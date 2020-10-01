You, Amateur Hoon, Can Own the Ford Focus RS RX From Ken Block’s Gymkhana Nine

If you've ever dreamed of chucking around a 600-horsepower rallycross beast like Ken Block in the Gymkhana videos, here is your chance to do so for a good cause. The 2016 Ford Focus RS RX from Gymkhana Nine is up for sale in Barrett-Jackson's Fall Auction 2020 with all proceeds going to charity.

The loose-surface specialists at M-Sport tweaked Ford Performance's Focus RS RX to run in the World Rallycross Championship, but this particular car was the star of the Hoonigans' Gymkhana Nine: Raw Industrial Playground. The Buffalo-based stunt film featured some of Block's wildest feats, such as a jump in front of a moving train and a donut so close to the edge that it nearly dropped the car into Lake Superior.