Nissan Uses This Sweet GT-R to Film Other Nissan GT-Rs

Calo and his team designed and welded a tubular rig to the GT-R's chassis that would support the carbon fiber camera gimbal. Even with a bunch of heavy camera gear attached to it, the 3,800-pound GT-R's handling apparently doesn't suffer all that much, probably because it already weighed two tons to begin with.

Like any good camera car, it's been painted in light-absorbing matte black so as to not be reflected into any of its own shots. Calo also says that the rig can be moved from the front of the car to the back, and presumably vice-versa, in just 20 minutes.

All of this begs the question: While the GT-R camera car is filming the GT-R Nismo, what was filming the GT-R camera car? Another GT-R camera car? Is it GT-R camera cars all the way down the rabbit hole? Have we stumbled upon a portal into the never-ending void of reality? This is too much for a Friday afternoon.