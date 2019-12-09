Speeding NYPD Cop in Nissan GT-R Arrested Following Deadly Crash

A witness told New York radio station 1010 WINS that she heard "screeching first and then a loud bang, a really loud bang" as the Nissan GT-R reportedly driven by 47-year-old Rohan Shaw T-boned a late-model Mazda6 around 5 a.m. Sunday. The Mazda was reportedly hit with enough force to be sent spinning from the road and into a telephone pole. A photo of the scene tweeted by the station suggests the initial impact to have been on the Mazda's passenger side, with additional damage sustained to the driver's side on impact with the pole.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has reportedly arrested one of its own following a fatal crash between an off-duty officer in a Nissan GT-R and multiple civilians.

The NYPD reportedly told the station that the Mazda's driver is believed to have run a stop sign before the crash. They then allegedly fled the scene on foot before responders arrived to treat their two passengers, 23-year-old Joanna Dixon and 22-year-old Nia Reynolds. Dixon was reportedly pronounced dead at a nearby hospital and Reynolds remains in "serious" condition as of Monday afternoon.

According to the New York Post, Shaw escaped uninjured although he was arrested on the charges of a speed violation, Driving While Ability Impaired (alcohol), reckless driving, criminally negligent homicide, and vehicular manslaughter.

A local man was quoted by the New York Post as saying the intersection the wreck occurred at is particularly dangerous. Per one Harold Graves, this "happens all the time" at East 55th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush.

We'll continue to report on this situation as more information is released.

