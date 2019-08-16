Here's Why Nissan Thinks It Can Charge $212,000 for the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo

Any talk about the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo must start with its eye-watering price. Sitting at $212,435 with destination and delivery, the GT-R Nismo is the most expensive road-going Nissan in the automaker's history. It's also a very good car. But being good alone isn't enough for that kind of cash, and you might be wondering why on Earth the latest iteration of Godzilla costs as much as a house in many neighborhoods.

Here's an analogy that will help, and it's about one of our favorite things: Food. Imagine a talented chef opens up a food truck. Overhead costs are low, and they put out one of the best burgers you've ever tasted. At $7, it's also a heck of a deal. So the food truck becomes insanely popular, and the chef ends up opening a restaurant, making incremental improvements to the burger that subsequently increase its price. After a few years, it's now $17—and still pretty great. But does more than doubling the original price make it twice as good? Here's why Nissan thinks so.

1. Carbon Fiber Everywhere

Nissan went carbon fiber crazy with the GT-R Nismo: the hood, trunk, fender vents, roof, front splitter, rear diffuser and rear wing are made from it. Basically, if a part could be safely recast in carbon fiber, odds are Nissan did it. As a result, its curb weight sits at 3,865 pounds—68 pounds lighter than the standard car. That doesn't sound like much, and really, it's not, but it's in keeping with the GT-R's kaizen development. Still, the weight savings here seem secondary to the bragging rights of coating the GT-R in a pricey material like CF.