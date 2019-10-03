2019 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab Review: Exhaustion at the End of the Trail

All that considered, the Pro-4X is more at home the further away you drive it from yours. The truck's age brings a lot of problems to the fore on the road, but it also makes it a lot more engaging overall to drive than most of the floaty midsizers, feeling less removed from the chaos of the road beneath. That's not to say it's uncomfortable; the Bilstein shocks actually nail the balance between drivability and durability in providing a fine ride and confident handling. The Frontier is just cut from a different cloth than anything developed this decade.

Outward visibility is fantastic—there's your 360-degree camera—thanks to the cabin's lower beltline, making it easy to place the truck in an off-road situation or a particularly tight parking lot. Its smaller size also shines in both situations, and you'll notice a reassuring weight to the older steering rack. Throttle response doesn't betray its early drive-by-wire nature, even if the V-6 is better at making noise than producing rapid acceleration, and the Frontier's brake feel has many modern trucks beat. Fuel economy isn't great, in part due to the five-speed automatic, but it's on par with the Ranger and Tacoma and not exactly the highest priority for off-road pickup buyers.

That said, much of its charm comes from a subjective love for anachronistic machines. Anyone looking for a truly new experience behind the wheel won't find it here. Unfortunately, nor will they find much of a compelling reason to buy one when you get down to brass tacks.