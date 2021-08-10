2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X First Drive: What's Old Is New Again

Today's truck has a redesigned, stiffer frame to take advantage of reformulated suspension and a punchier drivetrain, making it drive like it looks—a product of the 2020s that hasn't forgotten its roots. Under its skin are urethane jounce bumpers to absorb impacts and increase off-road durability, which is apparently not compromised by the addition of a rear sway bar and the stiffening of the front. There, an extra steering damper protects against wristy-breaky moments, while the rack itself—still hydraulic, but with quicker gearing—sharpens road feedback and handling.

Hydraulic cab mounts contribute to an interior that's five decibels quieter by reducing vibrations by 80 percent, most of them presumably from the standard 3.8-liter V6. Previewed in the 2020 model, which shelved the four-cylinder option entirely, this V6 provides the biggest stable of any midsize truck, with 310 horsepower, and plenty of torque, with 281 pound-feet. Both pull harder than the Frontier's Japanese rivals, though the Big Three's best still out-torque it.

Even so, it's a competitive tow rig, with a 6,720-pound maximum capacity, coming in a narrow third behind the Toyota Tacoma's maximum of 6,800 pounds and the Chevy Colorado-slash-GMC Canyon's 7,700. Its combination of standard trailer sway control and a new nine-speed automatic transmission with a 99 broader gear range bolsters its case, if not so much the fuel economy, which falls marginally short of the Tacoma's at 19 combined. Toyota also, it must be said, still offers a manual. While not ideal for towing, having one here might complement some of the Frontier's other strengths—more on those further down.

Frontier's Cabin Comforts

The Frontier's interior feels the most modern of any midsize truck, with a design bearing zero resemblance to the last model, and build quality about as solid as the Tacoma's, plus slicker finish. It's the only up-to-date interior in its segment, and it compels its competitors to catch up, despite not hopping on every one of the 2020s' design trends without a second thought. Low-res screens haven't replaced the analog tachometers, and as its beltline isn't much higher than the old truck, visibility remains a strong suit, making the Frontier a breeze to maneuver.