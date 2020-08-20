The Cheapest 2021 Toyota Tacoma Will Cost $27,325

Some small equipment upgrades, a new color, and two special editions round out Toyota's changes for the 2021 Tacoma.

By Chris Tsui
Toyota

Pricing has been announced for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma and, like the truck itself, things haven't changed all that much for the Toyota's mid-size pickup's pricing strategy. 

After $1,175 worth of destination, processing, and handling, a base 4x2 SR Access Cab 2021 Tacoma will sticker for $27,325—representing a small $100 price bump over the 2020 model. 4x4 capability adds an additional $3,075 while a new-for-2021 Trail Special Edition can be had for $35,180, throwing in special colors like Army Green and Cement, black badging, 16-inch TRD off-road wheels, Kevlar all-terrain tires, a 120-volt in-bed power outlet, lockable bed storage with a drain plug and the front grille borrowed from the Limited trim truck. Also new for 2021 is a blacked-out Nightshade Edition starting at $41,080 which is based on the $40,080 Limited and adds black 18-inch wheels, black exhaust tips, black fog light bezels and darker chrome in the grille. 

2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade EditionToyota
2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade EditionToyota
2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade EditionToyota
2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Special EditionToyota
2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Special EditionToyota
2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Special EditionToyota

The crowd-favorite top-dog TRD Pro version, meanwhile, will require $45,250 after destination. Like its 4Runner and Tundra counterparts, the 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro gets a new Lunar Rock color which should let the off-road-ready Taco blend right in if it ever finds itself on the surface of the moon. 

2021 Toyota Tacomas of all trims gain dual-zone automatic air conditioning, provided you opt for the V6. The TRD Sport and Off-Road models receive upgraded, Remote Services-capable audio systems while Tacomas SR5-trim-and-up now come with an onboard first-aid kit.

Here's the truck's full price list. Note that the figures here do not include the aforementioned $1,175 destination charge.

Toyota

Those looking for more radical updates to the Tacoma will likely have a few more years left to wait. That Toyota product plan timeline that leaked earlier this year doesn't have the truck getting a redesign until 2024. The future fourth-gen Tacoma, however, has been rumored to share a platform with the next-gen Tundra

