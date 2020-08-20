The Cheapest 2021 Toyota Tacoma Will Cost $27,325

Pricing has been announced for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma and, like the truck itself, things haven't changed all that much for the Toyota's mid-size pickup's pricing strategy.

After $1,175 worth of destination, processing, and handling, a base 4x2 SR Access Cab 2021 Tacoma will sticker for $27,325—representing a small $100 price bump over the 2020 model. 4x4 capability adds an additional $3,075 while a new-for-2021 Trail Special Edition can be had for $35,180, throwing in special colors like Army Green and Cement, black badging, 16-inch TRD off-road wheels, Kevlar all-terrain tires, a 120-volt in-bed power outlet, lockable bed storage with a drain plug and the front grille borrowed from the Limited trim truck. Also new for 2021 is a blacked-out Nightshade Edition starting at $41,080 which is based on the $40,080 Limited and adds black 18-inch wheels, black exhaust tips, black fog light bezels and darker chrome in the grille.