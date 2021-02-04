2022 Nissan Frontier: Finally, America Gets an (Almost) New Truck

Available shift-on-the-fly, part-time 4WD features 2WD, 4HI, and 4LO modes, all electronically controlled by the truck's part-time transfer case. Standard Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control on these 4WD models make navigating hills easy on both sides of the equation while a four-wheel limited-slip system helps the Frontier conquer slippery, loose surfaces. The snazzy-looking Pro-4X model with the red accents and LEDs seen here also gets an electronic locking diff, Bilstein off-road shocks, and underbody skid plates. A 2WD Pro model, known simply as the Pro-X, can also be had but does without the locking diff and skid plates.
As for the new Frontier's credentials as a hauler, it can tow up to 6,720 pounds. Better managing all that poundage is a new Trailer Sway Control which automatically applies brakes when trailer sway is detected. With max payload coming in at 1,610 pounds for the 2WD SV, an optional Utili-track Channel System in the bed uses three "C" cross-sections rails, as well as four fixed bed tie-down hooks, making hauling cargo in the back of the Frontier itself secure and easy. A new dampened tailgate assist is standard as are two stop lamp lights on the back of the cab. Two LED bed lights can also be optioned.