2022 Nissan Frontier: Finally, America Gets an (Almost) New Truck

Around since 2004, the outgoing Nissan Frontier is one of the absolute oldest "new" vehicles you can buy today. Strictly speaking, it isn't a bad truck, and Nissan will tell you that it's made a lot of changes and added plenty of new features under-the-skin throughout the years. That might be true but it doesn't really change the fact that its actual skin is ancient and a bit hard to justify paying new-truck prices for. Well, ladies and gents, that ends now because, for the 2022 model year, the Nissan Frontier is finally new.

While the 2022 Frontier, as you can see from the pictures, is thoroughly new, it isn't all-new. Nissan says the truck is riding on a "heavily-revised version" of the existing Frontier's frame, a strategy that'll very likely be repeated with the company's next-generation Z sports car. Despite the old bones, the new Frontier sheet metal is very fresh, coming together to form a boxier, modern, much more rugged design that's been inspired by Nissan's Hardbody pickup from the '80s and '90s.