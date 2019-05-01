Ford vs. Chevy Argument Leads to Actual Shooting

Since the dawn of time, the battle between Chevrolet and Ford has burned brightly. Legend has the age-old, mullet-inspired argument has produced absolutely no winners. But a plethora of losers. Now, yet another battle has been fought, this time at the hands of a Virginia man with a knife and a gun.

Police in Bedford County Virginia say that 56-year-old Mark Turner was attending an Easter-related dinner at his girlfriend's house when he began arguing with her adult son, debating if Chevy or Ford was the better automobile manufacturer. Eventually, Turner was said to have pulled a knife, resulting in his girlfriend intervening between the two individuals. Turner then turned the knife on his girlfriend, stabbing her in the lower back.

He disappeared into her home and emerged with a firearm to confront the man whom he was arguing with. Despite her injury, Turner's girlfriend positioned herself between the two men and was shot in the leg five times.

Turner then fired the gun at her son, hitting him in the arm. Two additional shots ricocheted and struck the son's girlfriend in the cheek and back, who was also in attendance

Shortly after the altercation, law enforcement and a tactical team were called to the home.