2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition: More Lift, More Colors, and Even Better Off-Road Specs

The upcoming next-generation Tundra may be the Toyota truck that everybody is really waiting for but that hasn't stopped Toyota from giving its mid-size pickup some updates, particularly with that truck's more off-road-focused variants. For 2022, both the Tacoma TRD Pro and the Tacoma Trail Edition will ride a little higher than before and look a little different. Let's start with the TRD Pro.

Arguably the Tacoma range's hero model, the TRD Pro Taco sits on 2.5-inch, TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks now with a taller lift: 1.5 inches higher up front and 0.5 inches higher in the rear. New TRD upper control arms made of machine-forged aluminum have been fitted to accompany the increased rebound stroke. As a result, the approach, departure, and breakover angles have been improved to 36.4, 24.7, and 26.6 degrees, respectively. These are up from the 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro's 35 degree approach angle, 23.9 degree departure angle, and 23.9 degree breakover angle. Total ground clearance comes in at 9.4 inches, which is actually the same as before.