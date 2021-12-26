Here's Everything That Makes the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Better Than the Old One

Every year, Toyota picks a different color for its TRD Pro trim. In 2018, it was Calvary Blue, and 2019 brought one of my favorites with Voodoo Blue. For 2020, the brand switched to Army Green, which I thought was more on the meh side, and Lunar Rock in 2021. Now it’s back to a color with some serious in-your-face presence with Electric Lime Metallic. It’s so bright it’s practically glowing, and I kind of like that.

On the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro, the truck looks the same from the outside except for the color. However, there are a few major differences between the 2021 model and the 2022, so if you’re trying to decide which one to buy, these details might help you. With the prices of cars, SUVs, and trucks all over the map and trending high, you’re going to want to know how to get the most for your money.