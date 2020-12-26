No, This Fake Viral Video Doesn't Show the Apple Car

And even if the Apple Car is viable and the project is still in play, it’s so far from this kind of testing stage that it’s not even funny. As we reported a few days ago, Taiwan's Economic Daily News broke the news that a supply chain source claimed an Apple-branded electric vehicle would debut in 2021, followed by a worldwide release in 2022.

"The key supply chain in Taiwan confirmed that Apple expects to release the Apple Car in September next year, at least two years earlier than the original plan. Its prototype has been tested on the roads in California, USA. In response to the demand for Apple Car sourcing, Taiwanese manufacturers such as Taiwan and BizLink are busy," the site reads.

As Lee Corso says on ESPN's College GameDay during NCAA football season, MacRumors said “Not so fast, my friend.” The aggressive release timeline, especially in the middle of a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on supply chains around the world, didn't sit well with them. And then there's MacRumors assessment that "Economic Daily News has a mixed track record with Apple rumors."