Ford’s $1.9 Billion Q2 Loss Is Somehow ‘Good News’ Because It’s Not as Bad as Wall Street Expected

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of what matters in the automotive industry and transportation. Some good news: it is Friday. The rest is bad news for Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, and Ford, though the latter had one saving grace from its new tech partner. Let's dive in.

Ford's Big Loss Offset By A Big Win

Even in a pandemic—or perhaps on some levels because of it—America demands its pickup trucks. Truck sales have been one of the few bright spots for automakers in 2020, which is especially good for the American automakers because that's most of what they build these days. But factories being shuttered for months and supply chain disruptions have led to crippling inventory problems, something that dogged General Motors to a $758 million Q2 loss.

Ford, however, managed a $1.1 billion profit in Q2, despite losing $1.9 billion in revenue. And most headlines bill this as "good news" because that's all better than Wall Street analysts were predicting. Say it with me now: whaaaa?

It works like this. Ford's losses were projected to be about $5 billion in Q2, according to the Detroit Free Press, in part because of a 33 percent sales decline overall (though sales of the Ranger and Explorer are up; F-Series trucks were down because people are probably waiting for the 2021 F-150 instead.) So the losses weren't as bad as expected, and the story was the same with revenue and share price declines.

But where Ford eked out a win was a $3.5 billion gain on its investment in autonomy startup Argo AI. That offset the losses this quarter, so it's fair to say that investment is already paying off. Meanwhile Argo AI, which is also partnering with Volkswagen, is now valued at $7.5 billion—also not bad for a company that's only three years old. Here's more on that from Tech Crunch: