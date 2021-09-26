Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner Will Share Hilux’s Global Platform: Report

Now that the details of the new Tundra ladder frame have been revealed, Toyota is apparently back at work refining another new platform, this time for small trucks.

According to a report by MotorTrend, this includes the virtually indestructible (watch this YouTuber try to destroy it and fail) Hilux pickup, which was edged out in the U.S. market by the Tacoma in the 1990s and is wildly popular in other parts of the world. The Hilux's siblings Tacoma and 4Runner will reportedly be hitching a ride on the upcoming platform as well.

The team at The Drive has been watching Toyota's platform development process, and this appears to be part of a sweeping strategy to unify Toyota’s most popular trucks and SUVs for economies of scale, practicality, and quality. There has been some speculation that Toyota will put all of its trucks on one platform, especially since the Taco and Tundra are made in the same plant in Texas and it would be more efficient for them to start with the same foundation.