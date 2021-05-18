Torturing a Toyota Hilux for YouTube Is the Most Upsetting Thing You'll Watch This Week

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel isn't known for taking it easy on his vehicles; if anything, he's amassed millions of subscribers because of the exact opposite. He's one of the content creators who's made a career out of destroying high-end vehicles for clicks, and the world watches eagerly just to see how far he can take it. But this time, he may have gone too far. It wasn't the $100,000 Ford F-350 Limited (seriously) or even the Amish Dodge Challenger Hellcat that will go down as the most upsetting video made thus far. It's the fact that this man is going to absolutely demolish one of the most perfect examples of an imported Toyota Hilux that really brings tears to the eye, and you all get to be in for the ride.

via YouTube | WhistlinDiesel

WhistlinDiesel recently announced that he bought an imported diesel-powered Toyota Hilux, which just so happens to be one of the most famously indestructible vehicles made by the Japanese automaker. He says that the truck will be used in a series of durability tests during his ownership, and immediately begins the carnage by attempting to retrieve the keys he "accidentally" locked in the cab by punching the driver's window. While that wasn't successful, it did open up the chance to test out a few more scenarios. For example, opening and slamming the doors 1,000 times—something that almost immediately broke the front door latch and prevented the window from rolling down. He moved to the rear and managed to not only crease the door panel, but also dent the cab. Moving onto the bed, WhistlinDiesel also attempted a similar torture test on the tailgate; it survived, so that meant it was time to get a little more creative.

via YouTube | WhistlinDiesel