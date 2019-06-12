Watch a BMW Flip Through the Air After Blowing Three-Wide Pass at 24 Hours of Lemons

"To finish first, you must first finish," said quadruple Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears.

It's a lesson worth heeding for racing drivers at all levels of competition, from professional to amateur, and one especially important in endurance racing. Had a certain BMW driver heard this quote before entering the 24 Hours of Lemons at New Jersey Motorsports Park this past weekend, they might have finished their race instead of going home earlier than expected.

The infamous $500 junker endurance race series, the 24 Hours of Lemons, held two events this past weekend, one of which was the site of multiple idiotic crashes. One of such crashes was caused by the driver at the helm of the number 666 BMW E36 of Seems Legit Racing, who let their impatience get the best of them while chasing the race win.

Onboard video recorded by one of the cars involved tells us what happened: the BMW driver tried to dive between two slower cars that weren't expecting a pass attempt. When the door closed, the BMW didn't back out of the overtake and ended up climbing over the rear wheel of the inside car before rolling.