The 2022 BMW iX Will Pull Over If You Pass Out

I have a minor disability. Well, probably several if you count my hearing being shot from standing too close to race cars for too long and whatever's up with my right knee but this one's specific: very rarely, an old brain injury gives me a seizure. It's not very often it happens and I've managed to avoid getting written off from driving, for the most part because the risk is incredibly low. Still, it's a thing I have to be conscious of and apparently, it's something BMW has thought of, too. There's a feature on the new iX xDrive50 that, if it sees the driver is unconscious, will pull the car over to the side of the road and stop. There are other cars that will come to a dead halt if the driver passes out and uh, whatever Tesla Is doing, but the iX will slow down and pull onto the hard shoulder, as it finds a gap to do so. So, instead of creating a whole new traffic hazard, it takes you out of danger. For obvious reasons, that feels like an incredibly reassuring feature to me, and it could make driving accessible to people who previously have been excluded due to the risk of seizures or heart attacks.

Hazel Southwell The author, hours from disaster, looking into the car I wanted to drive.

I think I'd probably be able to pull over if it happened while I was driving. Of the few times it's happened, I get a fair amount of warning—so I've never really stressed out too much about it, partly because thinking about it is a fairly surefire way to make sure it happens. On the other hand, every time it does it kind of invalidates my driving license for a bit. So it was spectacularly crap timing that a week-long feeling of vertigo culminated in me nearly knocking myself out on a coffee table 45 minutes before we needed to leave to test drive some BMWs in Munich a few weeks back. Humans, we're fallible. It's one of the things that makes driving dangerous to a degree that, if it was invented today, probably wouldn't be allowed. Of course, machines are really fallible too because no system is completely perfect and a lot of the time, I've found car driver aides really frickin' annoying. I feel like if you need the car to tell you there are no white lines on a bit of road then maybe you shouldn't be driving it, in pure awareness terms. That's an irritation that a Nissan Leaf once spent an entire trip 'round an Estonian island telling me about.

BMW