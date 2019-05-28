Enormous, Curved Touchscreens Will Be Coming to an Electrified BMW Near You

For decades, BMW has been tilting the centers of its dashboards towards the driver because when you're behind the wheel of one of its cars, you're clearly the only person who matters. Well, the automaker is planning on carrying the tradition on into its next, electrified decade using equipment seemingly aped from the world of consumer electronics.

Slated to come first on the company's iNext EV set to arrive in 2021, BMW will be fitting its future cars with an ultra-wide, curved touchscreen in front of the driver. Admittedly, Mercedes-Benz already offers super wide screens that span around two-thirds of the dash what with its MBUX system, but BMW's setup looks like it'll be bigger and curved...because, y'know, it's a driver-focused "Ultimate Driving Machine."