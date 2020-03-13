BMW Cutting Half of Its Traditional Engine Choices by 2022 In Favor of Electrification

It sounds like BMW's lineup is about to undergo some pretty major changes as we venture further into the new decade. As part of its recent earnings report, the German automaker said it will discontinue up to half of its traditional drivetrain lineup—in other words, gas engines that use no electrification—after 2022. This is intended to make way for electrified stuff such as hybrids and EVs and also simplify and expedite car development as a whole.

"Among other things, development times for new vehicle models will be reduced by as much as one third," the statement reads. "On the product side, up to 50 percent of traditional drivetrain variants will be eliminated from 2021 onwards in the transition to creating enhanced, intelligent vehicle architectures—in favor of additional electrified drivetrains. It is in this area that the full impact of these measures will come into effect, particularly in the years after 2022."

If you ask us, this means many existing models could go hybrid-only or even full-electric. That might seem far-fetched, but taking into account rumors that the next Porsche 718 twins will be full-BEVs, the next-gen 3 Series or 5 Series going completely zero-emission isn't all that far-fetched.