Mercedes-Benz Shows Why the Modular Platform Game Is Necessary

The auto industry can be a confusing place. Between alphanumeric designations that never seem to end, weirdly spelled model names, ever-shifting nomenclature, and manufacturers' fast and loose definition of the word "coupe," it can be hard to keep track of who builds what. Case in point, take a look at Mercedes-Benz's lineup. By our count, the company currently offers 27 models here in the U.S. and that's before getting into the different engine choices all those cars can be had with. Mercedes now intends to simplify its lineup in the coming years not just for the sake of making things easier for casual customers but also to cut costs.

Speaking to Autocar, Mercedes R&D board member Markus Schäfer said with the advent of EVs, the company is looking to "dramatically" cut down on the number of products it'll offer, specifically targeting models and variants that share little with its stablemates.

"We are reviewing our product portfolio, especially as we announced so many pure EVs," said Schäfer. "Knowing the complexity after the growth in the last couple of years means we are definitely reviewing our current lie-up. The idea is to streamline—taking car variants out, but also platforms, powertrains and components."

The Benz executive apparently even name-checked some of the company's most iconic models like the S-Class, G-Wagen, SL, and AMG GT as prime candidates for culling since those cars are built on their own platform not shared with any other model. "There are many single platforms right now and the idea is to reduce this. In the future, we will have the same underpinnings with various cars and you will see the results pretty soon."