1966 Mercedes-Benz Car Hauler Is One of the World's Only FWD Unimogs

Under the stubby hood lies a 5.7-liter six-cylinder diesel engine that makes just 80 horses and sends that power to the front wheels via a four-speed transmission. The gearbox has both a high and low range, and there are drum brakes at all four corners.

Like most Unimogs that surface for sale here in the States, this one has made its way across a few continents over the course of its life. However, unlike the others, this one has an extensively documented history. It was sent to Belgium after it was built and eventually made its way stateside in 2001 before being acquired by the Schnuerer collection in 2008. Mr. Schnuerer, who is an acclaimed Mercedes-Benz collector, commissioned a full restoration of the truck after taking ownership that cost over $50,000.