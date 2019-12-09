Someone Turned This '80s Mercedes-Benz 190 Sedan Into the World's Best Meeting Room

It looks like the lead European ad agency for Mercedes-Benz, Antoni , made the ultimate cozy meeting room for whenever its client drops by its Berlin office. A classic Mercedes-Benz 190 has been transformed into a sitting area, complete with the original houndstooth interior, a working tape deck and a bar built into the trunk.

The Mercedes-Benz 190 is one of the iconic cars of the 1980s, managing to win hearts with its boxy styling and clean-cut attitude. While these 190s are now things of the past and most remaining samples are nothing but rust buckets, there is one example that you can actually sit and chat in today—and possibly even have a nice drink. Meet the coolest office we've ever seen.

Overhead is the Mercedes three-pointed star logo to increase the 80s vibes, just in case the chunky stock wheels and plush velour padding around the opening weren't enough.

Mercedes-Benz UK Marketing Director Rob Halloway posted this raddest office ever on Twitter, and frankly, we'd rather be writing in there.

The cozy 190 interior has been opened up with one side of the car as well as the floor taken out of the car, opening up one side and the bottom to the room as a whole. The low cloth seats look like they're at normal desk chair height now, and the front seats were turned around in the interior to face the rear. There isn't a rear bench in the back seat half, but rather, two bucket seats that make that back seat much less awkward to share with a coworker.

They've even kept some semblance of a center console up front, moving the non-driving-related controls up a bit, complete with that working cassette player. If you've ever wanted to interrupt a long-winded boss with the period-correct musical works of David Hasselhoff, here's your chance. (Bonus irritation points: The Hoff really isn't as popular in Germany as the stereotype says he is.)

We reached out to Antoni and Mercedes-Benz for more details on the car and will update this post if we hear back. In the meantime, however, the urge to repurpose a cool t-boned car as a nice sitting area is high.

