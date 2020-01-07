Mercedes Made an Avatar-Themed Concept Car Over a Decade After Anyone Remembers Avatar

Of all the rehashed Hollywood reboots, the one we least understand is the product tie-in buzz of the upcoming Avatar 2, 3, and 4 movies. Who out there wants a sequel to a dazzling but otherwise forgettable movie that turns 11 years old in 2020 and is basically a ripoff of Dances with Wolves? Do Avatar stans exist? Who is this for aside from Avatar director James Cameron's ego?

Well, since that other Stuttgart-based car company had to have its own flashy sci-fi tie-in, Mercedes-Benz has decided upcoming films were the perfect tie-in to for its Vision AVTR concept it unveiled at this week's 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. The car, which was designed with input from James Cameron himself, is a showplace for far-future vehicle tech that merges man, machine, and nature.