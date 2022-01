Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Is a 620-Mile Electric GT With F1-Derived Tech

Mercedes-Benz may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you hear the words "waste not, want not" but it looks like MB is taking the new year to reinvent itself a little. That starts with the Vision EQXX, a flagship electric Mercedes concept that's seemingly all about doing more with less.

For starters, Mercedes is ambitiously projecting a road-trip-ready driving range of about 620 miles based on internal digital simulations. That's almost double what the EQS can manage despite its battery housing the same amount of energy. That battery, even though it's just as energy-rich as the one in the EQS, is now 30 percent lighter and takes up half the room—small enough to fit inside a compact car. This means that if Benz has its way, impressively high range numbers will apply not just to its flagship, fanciest EVs but its entry-level ones as well. A caveat, of course, is that the Vision EQXX isn't exactly a performance car that'll outrun many Porsche Taycans any time soon since total output comes in at around 200 horsepower.