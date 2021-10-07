Mercedes’ First New Military G-Wagen in 30 Years Keeps the Straight Axle

Like any rugged military off-roader, Mercedes-Benz's Geländewagen (or G-Wagen) is only naturally romantic to civilians who haven't had to eat cold beans in the back of one. Its status as an object of our fancies will only be renewed, as Mercedes will bring a slew of updates to its workhorse G-class next summer.

The W464, as Mercedes codes it, is the successor of the outgoing W461, the version of the G-Wagen intended "for use by states and authorities." Nevertheless, the W464 benefits from "experience gained from series production of the [W463] G-Class for the civilian market," and inherits components proven there first.