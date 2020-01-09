There's a German Dealer Selling Off Dozens of Cheap, Ex-Military G-Wagens

Let's face it. Almost everyone could use a Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen. Its built-in ruggedness makes it ideal for climbing mountains, and its image as a global status symbol makes it a bold fashion statement everywhere. Problem is, the 2020 G-Class at $127,650. But there are cheaper ways to own one—like buying one of the dozens of Swiss military surplus G-Wagens a German dealer is now selling for under $20,000. This Teutonic treasure trove of 34 two-door, military-spec trucks is being sold by Autohaus Lorinser, a specialty Mercedes dealer attached to the larger Lorinser tuning empire. It presumably acquired these vehicles from a Swiss government surplus sale for pennies on the dollar, as the country's armed forces are the process of exchanging their fleets of Radwood-era G 230s for modern G 300 diesel models. The original Geländewagen was built by Austrian conglomerate Steyr-Daimler-Puch (now Magna-Steyr) beginning in the 1970s; it was sold as the "Puch G" in certain markets, which is why you don't see a three-pointed star on the grilles or steering wheels here.

These 461-series Puch Gs date from 1989 to 1996, and they're part of an updated continuation run of the first-generation truck that Mercedes kept up when it began luxing up the civilian model with the second-gen W463 for the 1990 model year. The old-style trucks are actually still being made for a select few applications, much like the J70 Toyota Land Cruiser.

So the badge may be different, but underneath it's the exact same legendarily capable truck, even if the basic Puch G isn't exactly a barn-burning AMG. Running a 2.3-liter Mercedes four-cylinder that makes just 113 horsepower in this application, it wouldn't out-accelerate a falling brick—but man, we know a potential off-road project when we see one. The G is famous for having three locking differentials (front, center, and rear), and with the right tires these ex-military trucks would be nearly unstoppable. There are also a variety of soft top and high-roof configurations available for either a fair-weather basher or an overlanding camper build.

These are the back seats in the high-roof version

