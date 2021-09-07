New Mercedes G-Wagen Off-Road Trim Finally Starts to Unlock the Truck’s Potential

The Professional Line adds cage-like stone-resistant headlight guards, mud flaps behind all four wheels, chunkier tires, and some basic 18-inch wheels you probably won't mind roughing up. A Professional-spec spare tire holder and Professional roof rack (that's able to support a tent) are also included in the package.

What's up with everybody coming out with a slightly more off-roady version of their existing off-roady cars? After Subaru's introduction of its Wilderness Outback and Forester, Honda followed suit Tuesday with the announcement of a new TrailSport trim for its light truck models. Moving up a couple of tax brackets, Mercedes-Benz is introducing its G-Class Professional Line Exterior, a G-Wagen equipped with a smattering of options that make it more appropriate on the trails and through the forests.

In terms of color palette, the "Magno" paint is paired with a black roof, black fenders, black wheels, black mirror caps, and even a Mercedes badge that is black. In addition to this new Professional Line Exterior, all 2022 G-Classes receive the option of tinted rear windows and 64-color ambient lighting. The previous year's ambient lighting system only came with eight colors.

Despite these not being serious off-road accessories, the addition of these trail-focused bits to the G-Wagen is starting to slowly unlock the true off-roader's potential. At the very least, it's offering a more rugged look than that of 22-inch AMG wheels on rubberband tires.

We should point out that since this is an addition to the 2022 G-Class, it's unlikely that it will be available in the U.S. since the model is taking the year off here due to supply issues. We've reached out to Mercedes to confirm, and we will update this story when we hear back.

Over the weekend, Mercedes unveiled the Concept EQG, a "near-production" look at what the inevitable all-electric G-Wagen will look like. Featuring a solid rear axle and ladder frame, the electrified G-Class looks to retain all of the off-roadability of the gas version.

Got a tip or question for the author about the G-Wagen Professional? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com