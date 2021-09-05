Mercedes EQG Is a ‘Near-Production’ Electric G-Wagen Concept With a Motor at Each Wheel

It's got a newly developed solid axle out back that can accommodate electric drive.

By Chris Tsui
Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG
Mercedes-Benz

Last we heard from the G-Wagen, it was busy being put off for 2022 due to V8 supply issues. How about a G-Wagen that doesn't use a V8 then? Or any cylinders for that matter? Enter the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG, a "near-production study" that previews the inevitable, all-electric G-Class. 

Even though it no longer relies on fossil fuels, the gasless G concept thankfully retains the off-roader's iconic proportions. That hasn't stopped Mercedes from throwing in quite a few sci-fi details, though. There are lights down the side, there are lights above the windshield, there are lights surrounding the light-up grille-that's-not-a-grille, and, for some reason, there are circular lights on the mirror caps that mimic the vehicle's iconic headlamps. 

Mercedes-Benz

In lieu of an exposed spare wheel like the regular version always rocked, this electric rendition features a squared-off storage box on the back that looks vaguely like the part of the phone charger that goes into the wall. Y'know, because electricity. Naturally, Mercedes says it's a convenient place to store the EQG's charging cables because electric cars never need spare tires. 

Powered by four electric motors (each dedicated to a single wheel), Mercedes says the EQG is still extremely capable off-road, featuring newly-developed independent front suspension and a rigid rear axle.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes recently announced plans to have its entire lineup be electric by 2030, a lineup that will, of course, consist of its legendary G-Wagen. Judging by the moderately batshit press photos/renders it released of the EQG, however, it appears that Mercedes thinks we will all be living in a dystopian young adult novel in nine years' time. 

Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz

Got a tip or question for the author about the electric G-Wagen? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ