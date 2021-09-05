Mercedes EQG Is a ‘Near-Production’ Electric G-Wagen Concept With a Motor at Each Wheel

Last we heard from the G-Wagen, it was busy being put off for 2022 due to V8 supply issues. How about a G-Wagen that doesn't use a V8 then? Or any cylinders for that matter? Enter the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG, a "near-production study" that previews the inevitable, all-electric G-Class.

Even though it no longer relies on fossil fuels, the gasless G concept thankfully retains the off-roader's iconic proportions. That hasn't stopped Mercedes from throwing in quite a few sci-fi details, though. There are lights down the side, there are lights above the windshield, there are lights surrounding the light-up grille-that's-not-a-grille, and, for some reason, there are circular lights on the mirror caps that mimic the vehicle's iconic headlamps.