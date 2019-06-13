Tuner Gives Suzuki Jimny the Mercedez-Benz G-Wagen Treatment, and We Want It More Than Ever

The adorable Suzuki Jimny has been massaged into a baby Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen by an enterprising Chinese tuning company—and we must admit—the want is pretty strong. The conversion transforms the Jimny’s look with an even boxier profile and a lighting kit that takes the little off-roader from economy to first class surprisingly well.

The little Suzuki already had the boxy look it needed to pull off a mini G-Class look, and now you can take things a step further with a Mercedes-AMG G63 conversion—at least if you live in China. The conversion kit includes an aftermarket exhaust system with side pipes, a body kit, bull bar, spare wheel cover, and even lighting upgrades. This near-copy conversion appears to have some quality workmanship behind it by a company with lots of practice. Unsurprisingly, this all comes from a country where trademark laws are shaky at best.