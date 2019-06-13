Tuner Gives Suzuki Jimny the Mercedez-Benz G-Wagen Treatment, and We Want It More Than Ever
A body and lighting kit that makes your $25,000 off-roader look like a $125,000 German explorer is a plus in our book.
The adorable Suzuki Jimny has been massaged into a baby Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen by an enterprising Chinese tuning company—and we must admit—the want is pretty strong. The conversion transforms the Jimny’s look with an even boxier profile and a lighting kit that takes the little off-roader from economy to first class surprisingly well.
The little Suzuki already had the boxy look it needed to pull off a mini G-Class look, and now you can take things a step further with a Mercedes-AMG G63 conversion—at least if you live in China. The conversion kit includes an aftermarket exhaust system with side pipes, a body kit, bull bar, spare wheel cover, and even lighting upgrades. This near-copy conversion appears to have some quality workmanship behind it by a company with lots of practice. Unsurprisingly, this all comes from a country where trademark laws are shaky at best.
The Jimny is a forbidden fruit in the United States, but that doesn’t stop us from covering every development of the adorable off-roader. The Suzuki Jimny itself has been around for nearly 50 years but only made its way stateside as a Suzuki Samurai in the 1980s and '90s. Off-road enthusiasts have been fawning over the Jimny since its latest iteration, but it’s hard to imagine seeing one in the U.S. soon since Suzuki hasn’t sold any vehicles here in years.
The fourth generation rolled out in 2018 and is the subject of the Mercedes mod we see here. The Jimny’s starting price comes in under $25,000, making it relatively accessible as a new vehicle. Even though it’s actually available in the United States, the G-Wagen is an exclusive affair with a starting price well over $100,000. The AMG G63 slides in just under $150,000 and balloons from there.
- RELATEDWatch a 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Play Tug of War Against Three Suzuki JimnysThree Davids versus Goliath.READ NOW
- RELATEDSuzuki Jimny Black Bison Edition Is a Mighty-Looking Mini Off-RoaderThe perfect Jimny doesn't exis...READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Giant Suzuki Jimny Monster Truck Is the Star of the 2019 Tokyo Auto SalonIt even comes with a radio-controlled companion for those of us who can't buy the real Jimny in the StatesREAD NOW