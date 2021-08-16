Mercedes-Benz Cancels Almost Every V8 Model For 2022

It's no secret that supply chains across nearly all industries are a little messed up right now. Because of that, if you happen to have a V8-powered, 2022 model year Mercedes on order right now, there's a decent chance that it's been canceled. Over the weekend, a Reddit thread surfaced with the original poster alleging to possess a memo sent out by Mercedes-Benz USA to its dealerships. The document states that sales of nearly all 2022 V8 models would be suspended due to, among other things, supply chain issues. The memo's existence was confirmed by the moderators of the r/cars subreddit and, subsequently, Jalopnik.

Mercedes-Benz

According to Jalopnik's published screenshot of the full list of culled cars, the sales suspension affects...pretty much every V8-powered Mercedes-Benz, including AMG models. There's the coupe and cabriolet versions of the C63 S, all versions of the GLC 63 crossover, the E 63 S sedan and wagon, the AMG GT 63 and 63 S four-door, the GLE 580, the GLS 580, the GLS 63, the GLS 63 S, the Maybach GLS 600, as well as both AMG and non-AMG versions of the G-Wagen, effectively eliminating that model from Benz's 2022 lineup entirely. By our count and assuming all models left out of the document are, in fact, unaffected, this leaves the Maybach S 580 sedan, the regular S 580 sedan, C 63 sedan, the GLS 63, S 63 coupe and cabriolet, AMG GT coupe, and the outgoing SL 550 roadster. "[Mercedes-Benz's] prioritized focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to challenges in the supply chain, have an impact on the offering of the product portfolio in various markets," a company spokesperson told The Drive.



They continued, "Mercedes-Benz is exploring every opportunity to solve the challenges at hand as soon as possible," adding "will be working closely with our dealers and customers to help alleviate any inconvenience resulting from delays."

Mercedes-Benz