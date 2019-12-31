Vintage Mercedes-Benz T2 609D Bus Is the Coolest Tiny Home We've Ever Seen
And its price will shock you.
The seemingly unrelenting rising costs of living and real estate prices make the prospect of downsizing a far more enticing proposition than ever before. Perhaps that explains why tiny homes and the nomadic lifestyle have become popular trends in recent years—persuading one couple to combine the best of both worlds by converting a Mercedes-Benz T2 609D bus into one rad California beach-style rolling home.
Meet Ernie, the Mercedes transporter van turned chic tiny mobile home and perhaps one of the coolest living spaces on four wheels to ever grace European roads. The couple commissioned coachbuilder U.K.-based Supertramped Co. with the conversion. The outfitter first gutted the majestic bus before festooning its exterior in an upbeat white and blue hues, before furnishing the interior with a theme fitting for a lovely surfside getaway.
Its homey and retro ambiance is far from Ernie’s greatest highlights, however. Although the interior is as vintage as the T2 itself, it still comes with the latest creature comforts you’d find in a modern RV, allowing its owners to essentially live their entire life on the road.
Such includes a fully functional modern Smev propane oven and stovetop range combination; a refrigerator and freezer; working plumbing complete with a hot water heater, a 240-volt UV water sterilizer with a three-stage reverse osmosis potable water filtration system, a toilet, a skylit shower; integrated WiFi with Alexa smart home capabilities with voice-activated lighting; a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system, and a completely self-sustaining onboard electrical system with 520-watt photovoltaic solar panels and high-density deep-cycle leisure batteries to power it all.
Should you want a slick camper van like this one, Supertramped Co. starts its conversion at around $24,600. Just supply the van and they’ll take care of the rest. Seriously, who needs to pile on the debt from a mortgage when you can just get one of these and live life to the fullest.
