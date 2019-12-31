Vintage Mercedes-Benz T2 609D Bus Is the Coolest Tiny Home We've Ever Seen

Its homey and retro ambiance is far from Ernie’s greatest highlights, however. Although the interior is as vintage as the T2 itself, it still comes with the latest creature comforts you’d find in a modern RV, allowing its owners to essentially live their entire life on the road.

Such includes a fully functional modern Smev propane oven and stovetop range combination; a refrigerator and freezer; working plumbing complete with a hot water heater, a 240-volt UV water sterilizer with a three-stage reverse osmosis potable water filtration system, a toilet, a skylit shower; integrated WiFi with Alexa smart home capabilities with voice-activated lighting; a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system, and a completely self-sustaining onboard electrical system with 520-watt photovoltaic solar panels and high-density deep-cycle leisure batteries to power it all.