Ultra-Luxe EarthRoamer XV-HD Camper Is a Ford F-750-Based, $1.7M Behemoth

Ever wondered what it would be like to circumnavigate the globe via a four-wheeled mansion? Now you don't have to imagine thanks to EarthRoamer’s latest creation: the $1.7-million XV-HD. Yup, you read that price correctly. For that kind of dough, you can easily find yourself a nice multistory home in some of the country's most affluent neighborhoods. But if you wanted to spend it on the likes of the ultimate overlanding vehicle, EarthRoamer has you covered. The XV-HD is the company’s overall flagship, and it starts life as a heavy-duty Ford F-750 King Ranch, complete with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 diesel that makes 330 horsepower and 725 pound-feet of torque of twist. Then, it receives a whole custom outfitting to become one of the world's most comfortable and capable four-wheelers with a GVWR of 37,000 pounds.

At 35 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and a tad over 13 feet tall, EarthRoamer turns the F-750’s utilitarian roots into all-terrain royalty. Each model is customized and designed to the purchaser’s likings, and the one on display comes with an occupant capacity of up to six people, a full bathroom, and even a kitchen sink. Other options include radiant heating integrated into the floor, a full set of kitchen appliances, and even a washer and driver. Occupants can even pass through from the cab of the truck to the camper whenever they see fit, providing plenty of room for you and yours.

